October 1, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 1
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 1

The latest:
Author:

Bring Me The News

The latest:

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,714 new cases and 17 newly reported deaths, 15 occurring in September and two recorded in August 2021 and January 2021. 

The state's death toll is 8,170 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 56.9% (4,639) were residents of long-term care.

As of Sept. 29, the state reported that 3,403,638 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,232,465 people have completed the vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 54%
  • 16-17: 59%
  • 18-49: 63%
  • 50-64: 75%
  • 65+: 91%
  • Total population: 61.2%

58.1% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 68.7% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Sept. 30, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 799 (up from the 789 reported Thursday). Of those hospitalized, 209 people are in intensive care and 590 were in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 107 ICU, 298 non-ICU (yesterday was 109, 280)
  • Central: 33 ICU, 88 non-ICU (was 29, 96)
  • Southeast: 28 ICU, 64 non-ICU (was 30, 64)
  • Northeast: 16 ICU, 51 non-ICU (was 17, 52)
  • Northwest: 13 ICU, 21 non-ICU (was 11, 21)
  • South Central: 7 ICU, 34 non-ICU (was 7, 36)
  • Southwest: 1 ICU, 17 non-ICU (was 1, 17)
  • West Central: 4 ICU, 17 non-ICU (was 3, 16)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 3,714 positive results in Friday's update were from 52,318 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 7.09%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 7.60%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 12,562,842 (up from 12,510,372)
  • People tested: 5,671,312 (up from 5,643,178)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,403,638 (up from 3,398,906)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,232,465 (up from 3,227,882)
  • Positive cases: 714,790 (up from 711,094)
  • Deaths: 8,170 – 468 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,153)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 685,073 (up from 683,858)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 1

The latest:

minneapolis parking meter
MN News

Traffic Control will respond to overnight parking problems instead of Minneapolis police

The pilot program will begin Monday and explore how Traffic Control could eventually respond to all parking-related calls.

3rd Precinct
MN News

Member of the 'Boogaloo Bois' pleads guilty to trying to incite a riot at MPD precinct

Ivan Hunter could be seen on video shooting a semiautomatic rifle into the precinct on May 28 of 2020.

frontline worker pay covid
MN Coronavirus

Here's what's going on with the $250M frontline worker pandemic bonus pay

Minnesota lawmakers can't agree on what to do.

Brad Childress
MN Vikings

12 years later, Childress publicly blames Leber for 'schism' controversy

Leber denied the accusation on Thursday morning.

Browns
MN Vikings

Coller: Browns game will test all the Vikings theories

Will it be 1-3 and still in a giant hole or 2-2 and feeling like one of the best in the league?

Target price glitch
MN Shopping

Eagle-eyed shoppers take advantage of Target's $14.99 price glitch

The glitch happened Thursday afternoon, with a number of shoppers able to complete purchases.

alan page
MN Lifestyle

Verified: Alan Page finally gets the blue checkmark on Twitter

He was previously denied for not being "notable" enough.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Child shot, another child with 3 guns arrested in Brooklyn Park

The child is expected to survive their injuries.

covid, vaccine
MN News

Twin Cities Con to offer COVID vaccines, MOA giving boosters

The governor's office and Department of Health made the announcement Thursday.

Car lightning - State Patrol 3
MN Weird

State Patrol shares photos of car 'completely disabled' by lightning strike

Lightning struck the vehicle near Lengby, Minnesota.

moorhead high shcool gsv pro - crop
MN News

Fight at Moorhead HS gets out of hand, multiple officers respond

An altercation between two students sparked a fight between their friends.

Related

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, September 30

The latest in Minnesota.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, September 17

The latest update.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, September 28

The newest information provided by the Minnesota Department of Health.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, August 27

The latest from the state health department.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, August 13

The latest:

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, September 3

The next update will be provided Tuesday, Sept. 7.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, September 24

The next update will be issued on Monday and include data reported on Friday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, September 23

The latest: