October 15, 2021
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 15

The latest from MDH.
Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,352 new cases and 28 newly reported deaths.

The state's death toll is 8,407 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 55.9% (4,699) were residents of long-term care.

As of Oct. 13, the state reported that 3,435,979 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,267,835 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 219,013 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 54%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 74%
  • 65+: 89%
  • Total population: 62%

58.7% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.5% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 14, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 999 – up from 983 on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 253 people are in intensive care and 746 were in general hospital care.

State health officials have confirmed to Bring Me The News that hospital capacity in Minnesota is at its lowest now compared to any other point during the pandemic, largely due to staffing shortages.

Here's how many people are currently hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 133 ICU, 358 non-ICU (Wednesday was 142, 337)
  • Central: 48 ICU, 123 non-ICU (was 43, 128)
  • Southeast: 24 ICU, 55 non-ICU (was 22, 59)
  • Northeast: 20 ICU, 83 non-ICU (was 25, 85)
  • Northwest: 11 ICU, 35 non-ICU (was 8, 31)
  • South Central: 10 ICU, 43 non-ICU (was 9, 44)
  • Southwest: 5 ICU, 26 non-ICU (was 5, 24)
  • West Central: 1 ICU, 15 non-ICU (was 1, 15)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 3,352 positive results in Friday's update were from 47,375 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 7.0%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 13,121,879 (up from 13,074,178)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,435,979 (up from 3,433,212)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,267,835 (up from 3,264,931)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 219,013 (up from 209,056)
  • Positive cases: 755,401 (up from 752,060)
  • Deaths: 8,407 – 486 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,379)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 722,264 (up from 720,751)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

