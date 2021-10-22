Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 22

October 22, 2021
Credit: Noor Joonas / Central Health Laboratory via Flickr

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped four days in a row, but capacity remains tight.
Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,150 new cases and 22 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,537. 

As of Oct. 20, the state reported that 3,449,658 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,282,820 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 276,696 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 55%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 74%
  • 65+: 89%
  • Total population: 62%

59% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.8% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 21, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 915 – down from 928 reported Thursday. It's the fourth straight decrease after reaching a high of 1,007.

Of those hospitalized, 223 people are in intensive care and 692 were in general hospital care. Hospital capacity, despite four days of declining COVID-19 patients, remains very tight in Minnesota. 

Staffed bed capacity in Minnesota, as of Oct. 21. 

Testing and positivity rates.

The 2,150 positive results in Friday's update were from 37,139 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 5.79%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 13,352,583 (up from 13,315,400)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,449,658 (up from 3,447,401)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,282,820 (up from 3,280,444)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 276,696 (up from 267,697)
  • Positive cases: 770,246 (up from 768,112)
  • Deaths: 8,537 – 491 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,515)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 742,063 (up from 740,705)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

