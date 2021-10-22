Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 22
Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,150 new cases and 22 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,537.
As of Oct. 20, the state reported that 3,449,658 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,282,820 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 276,696 third doses/booster shots.
The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:
- 12-15: 55%
- 16-17: 60%
- 18-49: 64%
- 50-64: 74%
- 65+: 89%
- Total population: 62%
59% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.8% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.
Hospitalizations
Through Oct. 21, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 915 – down from 928 reported Thursday. It's the fourth straight decrease after reaching a high of 1,007.
Of those hospitalized, 223 people are in intensive care and 692 were in general hospital care. Hospital capacity, despite four days of declining COVID-19 patients, remains very tight in Minnesota.
Testing and positivity rates.
The 2,150 positive results in Friday's update were from 37,139 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 5.79%.
The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.
Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers
- Total tests: 13,352,583 (up from 13,315,400)
- People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,449,658 (up from 3,447,401)
- People who have completed vaccine series: 3,282,820 (up from 3,280,444)
- People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 276,696 (up from 267,697)
- Positive cases: 770,246 (up from 768,112)
- Deaths: 8,537 – 491 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,515)
- Patients no longer requiring isolation: 742,063 (up from 740,705)
* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.