October 29, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 29
Publish date:

The latest COVID report for Minnesota.
Author:

Credit: Michael Coghlan, Flickr

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,348 new cases and 16 newly reported deaths, all of the fatal cases happening in October. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,669.

As of Oct. 27, the state reported that 3,466,097 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,300,397 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 374,090 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 58%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 95%
  • Total population: 62.3%

59.3% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 70.2% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 28, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 915 – down from 923 reported Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 212 people are in intensive care and 703 were in general hospital care.

Hospital capacity remains tight in parts of Minnesota, especially the metro area. 

Screen Shot 2021-10-29 at 10.58.28 AM

Testing and positivity rates.

The 3,348 positive results in Friday's update were from 40,451 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 8.27%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 13,609,119 (up from 13,567,916)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,466,097 (up from 3,463,647)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,300,397 (up from 3,295,825)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 374,090 (up from 345,737)
  • Positive cases: 787,550 (up from 784,233)
  • Deaths: 8,669 – 503 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,653)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 758,496 (up from 757,360)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

