Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 18

That's now three straight days of reporting with 800+ new cases.

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 936 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,468.

The 936 newly reported cases marked the third consecutive report with 800+ cases. The entire month of March and first half of April didn't have any 24-hour reports with more than 540 cases. 

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 15. Data from the weekend will be provided in Tuesday's update. 

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 96% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and the remaining 4% (as of April 11) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through April 15, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 207 – up from the 205 reported on April 14. Of those hospitalized, 23 people are in intensive care (down from 25) and 184 are in non-ICU care (up from 180).

ICU admissions are at their lowest since mid-July 2021 and non-ICU admissions are the lowest they have been since the beginning of August 2021.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 14, the state reported that 3,902,632 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,694,229 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,555,893 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.1%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 25%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 40%
  • 50-64: 56%
  • 65+: 82%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,902,632 (up from 3,901,329)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,694,229 (up from 3,692,661)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,555,893 (up from 2,552,309)
  • Positive cases: 1,438,566 (up from 1,437,638)
  • Reinfection cases: 63,840
  • Deaths: 12,468 – 250 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,464)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,420,468 (up from 1,419,893)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

