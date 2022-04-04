Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 4

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 473 newly reported cases and five newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,415.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 1.

Beginning Monday, April 4, the federal government no longer requires a significant number of testing facilities to report negative results, therefore the test positivity rate going forward will be skewed. Because of that, Bring Me The News will no longer include the 7-day test positivity rate because it will not be a reliable reflection of what is happening in the community.

Hospitalizations

Through April 1, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 201 – up from the 189 reported on March 31. Of those hospitalized, 28 people are in intensive care (up from 26) and 175 are in non-ICU care (up from 163).

ICU admissions are at their lowest since mid-July 2021 and non-ICU admissions are the lowest they have been since the beginning of August 2021.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of March 30, the state reported that 3,893,564 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,683,209 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,547,922 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 41%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 81%

65+: 96%

Total population: 70.0%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 37%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

5-11: 37%

12-15: 26%

16-17: 31%

18-49: 40%

50-64: 56%

65+: 82%

Total population: 45.8%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,893,564

3,893,564 People who have completed vaccine series: 3,683,209

3,683,209 People up to date with their vaccine series : 2,547,922

: 2,547,922 Positive cases: 1,430,556 (up from 1,429,550)

1,430,556 (up from 1,429,550) Reinfection cases : 62,962

: 62,962 Deaths: 12,415 – 230 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,408)

12,415 – 230 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,408) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,414,591 (up from 1,413,859)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.