Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 20

December 20, 2021
Publish date:

Author:

Bring Me The News

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 3,397 newly reported cases and 45 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 10,156.

The figures on Monday relate to the 24-hour reporting period ending 4 a.m. Friday, so weekend data is not included until Tuesday's report is unveiled.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Dec. 10) is 9.6%. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 17, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,485 – down from the 1,554 reported on Dec. 16. Of those hospitalized, 366 people are in intensive care (down from 374) and 1,119 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,180).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

Despite the drop in COVID hospitalizations, the latest hospital capacity data shows there are only 24 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 18 on Dec. 16 – and 13 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from 12 on Dec. 16.

A more updated view of hospitalizations will be provided Tuesday, at which point weekend data will be included. 

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 16, the state reported that 3,716,459 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,482,276 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,514,732 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 29%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 69%
  • 50-64: 79%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 66.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 19%
  • 12-15: 57%
  • 16-17: 61%
  • 18-49: 65%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 62.6%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 15,686,988 (up from 15,636,086)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,716,459 (up from 3,712,276)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,482,276 (up from 3,477,940)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,514,732 (up from 1,490,524)
  • Positive cases: 982,664 (up from 979,283)
  • Reinfection cases: 12,108 (up from 11,903)
  • Deaths: 10,156 – 622 of which are "probable*" (up from 10,111)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 945,423 (up from 940,628)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

