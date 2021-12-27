Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 27
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 27

Tuesday's update will include cumulative data from the holiday break.
Author:

Credit: W'Will Seng

Tuesday's update will include cumulative data from the holiday break.

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 4,155 newly reported cases and 53 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 10,359.

Because of the holiday, today's report only includes data that was reported through 4 a.m. Dec. 23. Tuesday's update will include data from Friday-Monday, so totals will be cumulative. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Dec. 16) is 8.6%, having recently been higher than 11%. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 23, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,394 – down from the 1,412 reported on Dec. 22. Of those hospitalized, 335 people are in intensive care (down from 342) and 1,059 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,073).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

Despite the drop in COVID hospitalizations, the latest hospital capacity data shows there are only 20 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 21 on Dec. 22 – and 21 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from 13 on Dec. 22.

Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 10.36.40 AM

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 22, the state reported that 3,736,914 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,498,164 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,631,643 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 30%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 70%
  • 50-64: 79%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 67.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 21%
  • 12-15: 57%
  • 16-17: 61%
  • 18-49: 65%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 62.9%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 15,925,106 (up from 15,882,328)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,736,914 (up from 3,731,976)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,498,164 (up from 3,494,441)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,631,643 (up from 1,607,817)
  • Positive cases: 1,000,361 (up from 996,224)
  • Reinfection cases: 12,762 (up from 12,588)
  • Deaths: 10,359 – 632 of which are "probable*" (up from 10,306)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 963,896 (up from 961,306)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 27

Tuesday's update will include cumulative data from the holiday break.

oak park heights squad crash facebook - 1
MN News

Police: Suspected drunk driver hits squad car, injures officer

The officer was taken to the hospital.

Harry Welter resize
MN News

Former mayor ID'd as man fatally struck by deputy driving squad car

Harry Welter was in his driveway when he was hit.

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Huge snow totals in central MN; preview of Tuesday's winter weather

Well over a foot of snow was dumped in central Minnesota.

guthrie youtube christmas carol 2021
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie cancels 'Christmas Carol' shows due to COVID

There were three performances remaining in the show's 2021 run.

sun country
MN News

Sun Country cancels all domestic flights Monday morning due to 'system outage'

Big issues Monday morning.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man and woman found shot to death in Robbinsdale home, one arrested

The discovery was made Sunday afternoon.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson criticizes offense after Sunday's loss to the Rams

The star receiver demanded more aggressiveness after the Vikings went two of five in the red zone.

US Bank Stadium, Vikings fans
MN Vikings

Christmas hangover? Quiet crowd at Vikings game says a lot

Was it a Christmas hangover or something bigger?

ambulance
MN News

3 Minnesotans found dead after crash in western Wisconsin

One of the victims was the founder of the Twin Cities Recovery Project.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman dies in Kansas crash on Christmas Eve

The crash occurred on Interstate 75 in Brown County, Kansas.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings' playoff hopes take a hit with loss to Rams

The Vikings couldn't convert their opportunities in a must-win game.

Related

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 13

Closing in on 10,000 deaths during the pandemic in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 23

There won't be an update on Christmas Eve or through the entire weekend, so the next report is Monday, Dec. 26.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 15

Today's update does not include data from Saturday-Sunday. That data will be included in Tuesday's update.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 3

The latest from the health department. The next update comes Monday.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 29

The state's latest report includes data from the Thanksgiving break.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 20

The latest:

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 8

The latest details from the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 8

Updates on Monday do not include weekend data. That is provided in Tuesday reports.