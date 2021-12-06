Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 6
Publish date:

December 6, 2021

The latest from the state health department.
Author:

Credit: New Jersey National Guard via Flickr

The latest from the state health department.

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 6,122 newly reported cases and 38 newly reported deaths. That brings the state's COVID-19 death toll to 9,654.

The figures reported on Mondays relate to the 24-hour period ending 4 a.m. Friday.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 26) is 10.4%, which is up from 10.3% on Nov. 25. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 3, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,570 – up from the 1,557 reported on Dec. 2. Of those hospitalized, 346 people are in intensive care (down from 353) and 1,224 are in non-ICU care (up from 1,203).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 18 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 19 on Dec. 2 – and 12 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from the 5 available on Dec. 2. Pediatric non-ICU beds are also strained, with only 29 available statewide.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 1, the state reported that 3,667,362 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,392,658 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,211,323 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 24%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 79%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 65.9%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 6%
  • 12-15: 56%
  • 16-17: 61%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 61%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 15,120,408 (up from 15,063,685)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,667,362  (up from 3,660,988)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,392,658 (up from 3,381,610)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,211,323 (up from 1,170,449)
  • Positive cases: 933,025 (up from 926,931)
  • Reinfection cases: 10,747 (up from 10,614)
  • Deaths: 9,654 – 581 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,616)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 889,177 (up from 883,597)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

