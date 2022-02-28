Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, February 28

COVID deaths in Minnesota have topped 12,100 since the start of the pandemic.

Credit: Navy Medicine, Flickr

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,122 newly reported cases and 28 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,109.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Data from the weekend will be released as part of Tuesday's update. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 18) was 6.6%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Feb. 25, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 557 – down from the 594 reported on Feb. 24. Of those hospitalized, 81 people are in intensive care (down from 90) and 476 are in non-ICU care (down from 504).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Feb. 24, the state reported that 3,876,956 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,654,604 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,140,585 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 40%
  • 12-15: 65%
  • 16-17: 68%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.7%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 35%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 65.7%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,750,988 (up from 18,723,951)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,876,956 (up from 3,875,972)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,654,604 (up from 3,654,401)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,140,585 (up from 2,137,938)
  • Positive cases: 1,413,576 (up from 1,412,497)
  • Reinfection cases: 61,044 (up from 60,929)
  • Deaths: 12,109 – 180 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,081)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,392,601 (up from 1,390,540)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

