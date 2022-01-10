Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 10

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 10,964 newly reported cases and 44 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 10,810.

Today's report includes data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7. Today's case totals may be slightly elevated due to a backlog of positive results being added over the past few days. Tuesday's update will include data from the weekend.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Dec. 31) is 16.6%, Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Jan. 7, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,435 – down from the 1,467 reported on Jan. 6. Of those hospitalized, 255 people are in intensive care (down from 269) and 1,180 are in non-ICU care (up from 1,198).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 22 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 20 on Jan. 6 – and 15 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from 12 on Jan. 6.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Jan. 6, the state reported that 3,775,306 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,541,401 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,806,548 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 33%

12-15: 63%

16-17: 66%

18-49: 70%

50-64: 80%

65+: 97%

Total population: 67.9%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 25%

12-15: 58%

16-17: 62%

18-49: 66%

50-64: 77%

65+: 93%

Total population: 63.7%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 16,671,212 (up from 16,582,622)

16,671,212 (up from 16,582,622) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,775,306 (up from 3,771,106)

3,775,306 (up from 3,771,106) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,541,401 (up from 3,536,755)

3,541,401 (up from 3,536,755) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 1,806,548 (up from 1,790,296)

: 1,806,548 (up from 1,790,296) Positive cases: 1,075,028 (up from 1,064,065)

1,075,028 (up from 1,064,065) Reinfection cases : 19,390 (up from 18,219)

: 19,390 (up from 18,219) Deaths: 10,810 – 663 of which are "probable*" (up from 10,766)

10,810 – 663 of which are "probable*" (up from 10,766) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,017,409 (up from 1,009,237)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.