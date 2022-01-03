Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 3
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 3

Tuesday's update will include cumulative data from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3.
Phil Roeder, Flickr

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 6,780 newly reported cases and 48 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 10,564.

Today's report includes data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30. Data from Dec. 31 through Jan. 3 will be provided in Tuesday's update. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Dec. 23) is 8.9%, having recently been higher than 11%. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 30, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,313 – down from the 1,318 reported on Dec. 29. Of those hospitalized, 283 people are in intensive care (down from 308) and 1,030 are in non-ICU care (up from 1,010).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 32 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state (none in the metro area) – down from 34 on Dec. 29 – and 13 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from 15 on Dec. 29.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 28, the state reported that 3,753,519 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,519,232 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,712,538 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 31%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 70%
  • 50-64: 79%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 67.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 23%
  • 12-15: 57%
  • 16-17: 62%
  • 18-49: 65%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 63.2%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 16,223,715 (up from 16,168,942)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,753,519 (up from 3,749,205)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,519,232 (up from 3,514,952)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,712,538 (up from 1,694,920)
  • Positive cases: 1,028,986 (up from 1,022,212)
  • Reinfection cases: 14,701 (up from 14,222)
  • Deaths: 10,564 – 646 of which are "probable*" (up from 10,516)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 985,275 (up from 982,689)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

