Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 31

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 31

Case levels remain very high in Minnesota as January comes to an end.

The National Guard, Flickr

Case levels remain very high in Minnesota as January comes to an end.

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 12,098 newly reported cases and 20 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,411.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Data from the weekend will be included in Tuesday's update. 

Due to the omicron surge overloading the health department, there remains approximately 7,000 positive tests that are yet to be processed and included in the daily reports. As you can see in the graph below, the green represents the dates when the yet-to-be-processed tests were taken.

Screen Shot 2022-01-31 at 11.01.51 AM

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Jan. 18) was 22.3%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Jan. 28, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,455 – down from the 1,502 reported on Jan. 27. Of those hospitalized, 208 people are in intensive care (down from 213) and 1,247 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,289).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 58 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 44 on Jan. 27 – and 17 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from 16 on Jan. 27.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Jan. 27, the state reported that 3,838,711 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,594,164 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,030,586 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 64%
  • 16-17: 67%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 68.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 30%
  • 12-15: 59%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 66%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 64.5%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 17,913,288 (up from 17,860,561)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,838,711 (up from 3,834,471)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,594,164 (up from 3,590,276)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,030,586 (up from 2,018,854)
  • Positive cases: 1,321,753 (up from 1,309,665)
  • Reinfection cases: 47,710 (up from 46,472)
  • Deaths: 11,411 – 150 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 11,382)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,248,912 (up from 1,234,930)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Next Up

flickr mn national guard COVID test hibbing
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 31

Case levels remain very high in Minnesota as January comes to an end.

firefighter hose stock
MN News

1 dead in early morning fire at St. Cloud home

Officers carried out one person in a wheelchair, but couldn't get upstairs due to smoke.

Reese Tripp
MN Gophers

Minnesota Gophers receive first in-state 2023 football recruit

Reese Tripp is a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive lineman.

lindstrom bakery
MN Food & Drink

Bakery with 'MN's best doughnuts' reopening with new owners, same recipes

The Lindstrom Bakery was recently sold to new owners after 48 years.

sheila nezhad crop
MN News

Nezhad drops out of Frey's community safety workgroup

Sheila Nezhad took issue, in part, with the group operating behind closed doors.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins replaces Aaron Rodgers in the Pro Bowl

Cousins is an injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers.

Stephanie Marie Wesley
MN News

Community 'devastated' after woman hit, killed by sheriff's deputy

Those who knew her said she was a good friend who was there for everyone.

VK_GM_Presser-3
MN Vikings

What does it mean for the Vikings to have an analytics-based front office?

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah may not want to be the 'analytics guy' but his front office is going to follow the data.

police lights
MN News

Woman, 36, stabs 71-year-old Minnesota man in the neck

The incident happened at a home in rural Babbitt.

covid testing site brooklyn park
MN News

Woman's vehicle carjacked at COVID testing site in Brooklyn Park

The suspect pushed two people out of the vehicle before driving off.

Fridley police
MN News

Man dies after fight in Fridley, 1 man in custody

The fight happened Sunday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT's triple-double helps Timberwolves beat Jazz

The Timberwolves are making a push to be a top-six team in the Western Conference.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 24

Case levels remain very high in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, January 27

Cases remain very high but hospitalizations have been plateaued for the past week.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 28

The state is still in the process of catching up with 10,000 yet-to-be processed tests.

covid nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 10

More than 10,000 newly reported cases today.

COVID vaccination flickr phil roeder
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 3

Tuesday's update will include cumulative data from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, January 13

More than 11,000 cases included in today's report.

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 11

Minnesota has set a new statewide record high test positivity rate.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 14

More than 11,000 cases for a second day in a row.