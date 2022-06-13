Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 13

The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has dropped to below 25.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,554 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,718.

Hospitalizations

Through June 10, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 403 (down from 409 on June 9). Of those hospitalized, 23 people are in intensive care (down from 34) and 380 are in non-ICU care (up from 375).

Which variants are circulating in wastewater?

The next update is expected at some point Friday, June 17.

According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested May 31 to June 6 was BA.2. 

When breaking it down by subvariant, BA.2.12.1 made up 68% of all samples and BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for the remaining 32%, which is up from 23% the previous week. 

Vaccine, booster stats

As of June 9 the state reported that 3,920,475 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,716,418 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,436,946 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 67%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 63%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 14%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 84%
  • Total population: 43.8%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,920,475 (up from 3,920,013)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,716,418 (up from 3,715,943)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,436,946 (up from 2,435,862)
  • Positive cases: 1,528,694 (up from 1,527,145)
  • Reinfection cases: 75,808
  • Deaths: 12,718 – 316 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,713)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,501,235 (up from 1,500,603)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

