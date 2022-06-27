Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 27

BA.5 is expected to become the dominant subvariant in Minnesota.

Credit: Navy Medicine, Flickr

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,526 newly reported cases and four reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,784.

Hospitalizations

Through June 24, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 390 (down from 393 on June 23). Of those hospitalized, 34 people are in intensive care (up from 33) and 356 are in non-ICU care (down from 360).

Which variants are circulating in wastewater?

The next update is expected at some point Friday, July 1.

According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested June 14-20 was BA.2.

When breaking it down by subvariant, BA.2.12.1 made up 43% of all samples and BA.4 (18%) and BA.5 (36%) accounted for about 55% of samples tested. 

"BA.5 will likely replace BA.2.12.1 as the dominant variant in Metro Plant wastewater in the coming weeks," the Met Council predicts.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of June 22, the state reported that 3,924,484 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,730,471 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 1,690,358 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 6 months-4: 0%
  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 67%
  • 16-17: 70%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 75.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 6 months-4: 0%
  • 5-11: 39%
  • 12-15: 63%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 69%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 71.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 6 months-4: 0%
  • 5-11: 12%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 38%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 84%
  • Total population: 32.4%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,924,484 (up from 3,923,514)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,730,471 (up from 3,716,349)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 1,690,358 (up from 1,687,355)
  • Positive cases: 1,548,208 (up from 1,546,698)
  • Reinfection cases: 78,857
  • Deaths: 12,784 – 321 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,780)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,523,269 (up from 1,521,384)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

