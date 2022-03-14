Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, March 14

The 7-day test positivity rate in Minnesota, as of March 4, was 3.6%.

Credit: CDC/ James Gathany

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 530 newly reported cases and 16 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,280.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, Mar. 11. Data from the weekend will be included in Tuesday's update. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through March 4) was 3.6%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Mar. 11, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 298 – down from the 313 reported on Mar. 10. Of those hospitalized, 38 people are in intensive care (down from 39) and 260 are in non-ICU care (down from 274).

ICU admissions for COVID-19 haven't been this low since July 24, 2021.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Mar. 9, the state reported that 3,885,959 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,671,760 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,547,329 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 36%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.0%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 19,023,778 (up from 19,004,503)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: TBD (up from 3,885,959)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: TBD (up from 3,671,760)
  • People who are up to date with their vaccine series (inc. boosters): 2,547,329
  • Positive cases: 1,422,344 (up from 1,421,869)
  • Reinfection cases: 62,154 (up from 62,106)
  • Deaths: 12,280 – 200 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,264)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,405,731 (up from 1,404,873)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

