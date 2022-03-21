Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, March 21

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 458 newly reported cases and seven newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,328.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, Mar. 18. Data from the weekend will be included in Tuesday's update.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through March 11) was 2.9%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Mar. 18, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 279 – down from the 288 reported on Mar. 17. Of those hospitalized, 42 people are in intensive care (up from 40) and 237 are in non-ICU care (down from 244).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Mar. 16, the state reported that 3,888,220 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,675,511 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,545,926 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 41%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 80%

65+: 97%

Total population: 69.9%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 37%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.1%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 19,144,060 (up from 19,124,066)

19,144,060 (up from 19,124,066) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,888,220 (up from 3,887,607)

3,888,220 (up from 3,887,607) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,675,511 (up from 3,674,568)

3,675,511 (up from 3,674,568) People up to date with their vaccine series : 2,545,926 (up from 2,544,291)

: 2,545,926 (up from 2,544,291) Positive cases: 1,425,032 (up from 1,424,613)

1,425,032 (up from 1,424,613) Reinfection cases : 62,376

: 62,376 Deaths: 12,328 – 210 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,321)

12,328 – 210 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,321) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,409,264 (up from 1,408,424)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.