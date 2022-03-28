Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, March 28

Two more people aged in their 30s were reported among the newest COVID-19 deaths.

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 477 newly reported cases and 13 newly reported deaths, including one person aged 35-39 from both Kandiyohi and Ramsey counties. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,382.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, Mar. 25. Data from the weekend will be included in Tuesday's report. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through March 18) was 2.7%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Mar. 25, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 215 – down from the 215 reported on Mar. 24. Of those hospitalized, 28 people are in intensive care (up from 26) and 173 are in non-ICU care (down from 191).

ICU admissions are at their lowest since mid-July 2021 and non-ICU admissions are the lowest they have been since the beginning of August 2021. 

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Mar. 23, the state reported that 3,890,967 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,679,583 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,547,147 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.9%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.1%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 19,252,662 (up from 19,236,298)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,890,967 (up from 3,890,309)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,679,583 (up from 3,678,849)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,547,147 (up from 2,545,710)
  • Positive cases: 1,427,734 (up from 1,427,270)
  • Reinfection cases: 62,646
  • Deaths: 12,382 – 220 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,369)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,411,931 (up from 1,411,438)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, March 28

