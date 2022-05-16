Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 16

The latest from the state health department.

Credit: NY National Guard, Flickr

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,590 newly reported cases and four reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,563.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, May 12.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 49% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2, while BA.2.12.1 has rocketed up to 43% of all samples (as of May 9).

Hospitalizations

Through May 13, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 398 – up from the 391 reported on May 12. Of those hospitalized, 42 people are in intensive care (up from 35) and 358 are in non-ICU care (up from 356).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 12, the state reported that 3,911,728 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,706,216 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,553,511 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,911,728 (up from 3,911,220)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,706,216 (up from 3,705,618)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,553,511
  • Positive cases: 1,481,627 (up from 1,479,047)
  • Reinfection cases: 68,719
  • Deaths: 12,563 – 290 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,559)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,450,000 (up from 1,447,550)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

