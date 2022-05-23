Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 23

The latest from the state health department.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,152 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,596.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, May 20. Data from the weekend will be included in Tuesday's update. 

According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 32.4% of samples in its coverage area are BA.2, while BA.2.12.1 has increased to 56% of all samples (as of May 16). So in total, the BA.2 family accounts for more than 88% of all samples. The Met Council covers about two-thirds of the metro area, serving nearly 2 million people.

Hospitalizations

Through May 20, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 422 – down from the 442 reported on May 19. Of those hospitalized, 36 people are in intensive care (up from 33) and 386 are in non-ICU care (down from 409).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 19, the state reported that 3,914,064 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,709,010 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,553,247 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.7%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,914,064 (up from 3,913,466)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,709,010 (up from 3,708,313)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,553,247 (down from 2,551,460)
  • Positive cases: 1,495,009 (up from 1,492,863)
  • Reinfection cases: 70,676
  • Deaths: 12,596 – 300 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,587)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,464,639 (up from 1,461,669)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

