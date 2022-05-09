Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 9

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,661 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,529.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, May 6. Numbers from the weekend will be included in Tuesday's update.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 97% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 (as of May 2).

Hospitalizations

Through May 6, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 285 – down from the 297 reported on May 5. Of those hospitalized, 25 people are in intensive care (up from 24) and 260 are in non-ICU care (down from 273).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 5, the state reported that 3,909,405 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,703,300 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,554,946 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 42%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 81%

65+: 96%

Total population: 70.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 38%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

5-11: 37%

12-15: 25%

16-17: 31%

18-49: 39%

50-64: 57%

65+: 83%

Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,909,405 (up from 3,908,805)

3,909,405 (up from 3,908,805) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,703,300 (up from 3,702,618)

3,703,300 (up from 3,702,618) People up to date with their vaccine series : 2,554,946

: 2,554,946 Positive cases: 1,466,615 (up from 1,463,955)

1,466,615 (up from 1,463,955) Reinfection cases : 66,850

: 66,850 Deaths: 12,529 – 280 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,525)

12,529 – 280 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,525) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,438,803 (up from 1,436,856)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.