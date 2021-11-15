Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 15
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 15

Today's update does not include data from Saturday-Sunday. That data will be included in Tuesday's update.
Author:

Credit: U.S. Pacific Fleet via Flickr

Today's update does not include data from Saturday-Sunday. That data will be included in Tuesday's update.

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 5,266 newly reported cases and zero newly reported deaths.The state's COVID-19 death toll is 8,996.

"There are zero newly reported deaths today because deaths were not processed on 11/11/21 for the Veteran’s Day holiday. Details of newly reported deaths will resume tomorrow," the health department said Monday. 

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 11, the state reported that 3,530,246 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,314,412 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 665,218 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 6%
  • 12-15: 60%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 63.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 0%
  • 12-15: 54%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 63%
  • 50-64: 75%
  • 65+: 92%
  • Total population: 59.6%

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 12, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,282 – up from 1,245 reported Friday. Of those hospitalized, 311 were people are in intensive care and 971 were in non-ICU care.

The 1,282 COVID patients is the most Minnesota has had since Dec. 14, 2020 when there were 1,304 people with COVID-19 hospitalized. The 311 ICU patients are the most since there were 319 on Dec. 13, 2020 – and it is approaching the state's record high of 399 set on Dec. 1, 2020. 

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 10.23.28 AM

Through Nov. 12, there were only 33 staffed ICU beds available in the entire state.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 10.27.14 AM

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 14,207,860 (up from 14,156,963)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,530,246 (up from 3,522,489)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,314,412 (up from 3,311,952)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 665,218 (up from 642,185)
  • Positive cases: 846,887 (up from 841,625)
  • Reinfection cases: 9,122 (up from 9,015)
  • Deaths: 8,996 – 527 of which are "probable*" (no change from 8,996)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 804,583 (up from 800,241)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

MN mother, 1-year-old baby killed in Iowa crash; 4 others injured

The 29-year-old woman was traveling with three children when the crash happened.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Watch: Mike Zimmer stops press conference to answer call from Deion Sanders

When "Prime Time" calls, you pick up the phone.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

Students, staff sickened after mysterious odor spreads through WI middle school

The strong smell at the school caused illness and "physical discomfort."

north high school north st paul google street view
MN News

Police: Student brings loaded gun to Twin Cities high school

The student began attacking employees when they asked about the weapon, police said.

Schnobrich U of M photo
MN News

Driver charged in 'catastrophic' crash that killed U of M pediatrician

The victim was on his way to work at the time of the wreck.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 2.22.44 PM
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards City Edition Timberwolves jerseys sell out immediately

Do you think there's a fan favorite in Minnesota?

Rent, mortgage, house, key, door
MN Property

Minnesota housing market making return to more typical market

The number of closed sales in October dropped 16.2%.

ambulance
MN News

Driver from Taylors Falls killed in Chisago County crash

The driver's car hit a driveway embankment before rolling over several times.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

20 of the 100 highest county case rates in the country are in MN

Nine of the 11 lowest vaccinated counties in Minnesota are among the 100 counties with the highest infection rates in the entire country.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 1.02.22 PM
MN Food & Drink

List of Twin Cities restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout this year

There's no shortage of options for those looking for alternatives to cooking.

unsplash - food delivery CROP edit
MN News

Armed man steals food, cash from restaurant delivery driver

The incident happened Sunday night.

dennis peterson - minnetonka schools
MN News

Longtime Minnetonka schools superintendent is retiring

The School Board will begin looking for a new superintendent this summer.

Related

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 8

Updates on Monday do not include weekend data. That is provided in Tuesday reports.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 11

The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 12

The latest data.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 10

More than 5,000 new cases in today's report.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, August 30

Today's update includes information from Friday. Weekend data is released Tuesdays.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 4

The latest from MDH.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 9

Hospitalizations have reached a new high point in 2021.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 5

The latest from the state health department.