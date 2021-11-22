Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 22

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 4,718 newly reported cases and 37 newly reported deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 9,192.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 12) is 10.9%, which is up from 10.8% Nov. 11.

Today's update does include any information submitted to MDH between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday. Those data will be provided in Tuesday's update.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 18, the state reported that 3,593,942 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,338,219 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 816,163 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 16%

12-15: 60%

16-17: 64%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 96%

Total population: 64.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 0%

12-15: 55%

16-17: 60%

18-49: 63%

50-64: 75%

65+: 93%

Total population: 60%

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 19, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,373 – down from 1,414 reported Nov. 18. Of those hospitalized, 330 people are in intensive care and 1,043 are in non-ICU care.

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 24 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state, and only 11 pediatric ICU beds available. Pediatric non-ICU beds are also extremely strained, with only 37 available statewide.

Minnesota Department of Health

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 14,509,356 (up from 14,457,686)

14,509,356 (up from 14,457,686) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,593,942 (up from 3,583,889)

3,593,942 (up from 3,583,889) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,338,219 (up from 3,335,953)

3,338,219 (up from 3,335,953) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 816,163 (up from 786,726)

: 816,163 (up from 786,726) Positive cases: 875,917 (up from 871,203)

875,917 (up from 871,203) Reinfection cases : 9,630 (up from 9,486)

: 9,630 (up from 9,486) Deaths: 9,192 – 543 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,155)

9,192 – 543 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,155) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 825,017 (up from 825,017)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.