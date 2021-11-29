Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 29
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 29

The state's latest report includes data from the Thanksgiving break.
The state's latest report includes data from the Thanksgiving break.

Today's update includes data from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Friday. Data from 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday will be released in Tuesday's update. 

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 4,511 newly reported cases and 44 deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 9,382. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 19) is 10.9%, which is down from 11% on Nov. 17. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

It should be noted that the delta variant is the dominant strain circulating Minnesota and that the newly discovered omicron variant has not yet been detected in the U.S. 

Vaccine, booster stats

Note: Vaccine data will not be updated Monday. The state will provide an update on Tuesday. 

As of Nov. 23, the state reported that 3,631,472 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,346,984 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 932,115 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 21%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 65%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 0%
  • 12-15: 55%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 60.2%

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 26, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,467 – up from the 1,462 reported on Nov. 24. Of those hospitalized, 340 people are in intensive care (up from 330) and 1,127 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,132).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 34 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 2 on Nov. 24 – and 6 pediatric ICU beds available, which is a decrease from the 13 available on Nov. 24. Pediatric non-ICU beds are also strained, with only 45 available statewide.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 14,823,912 (up from 14,719,856)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,631,472
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,346,984
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 932,115
  • Positive cases: 899,739 (up from 895,229)
  • Reinfection cases: 10,111 (up from 10,073)
  • Deaths: 9,382 – 555 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,338)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 859,647 (up from 851,607)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

