Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 8
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 8

Updates on Monday do not include weekend data. That is provided in Tuesday reports.
Author:

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Updates on Monday do not include weekend data. That is provided in Tuesday reports.

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 4,253 newly reported cases and 34 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,862. 

Among the new fatal cases is a person aged 25-29 from Isanti County. 

As of Nov. 4, the state reported that 3,486,879 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,324,363 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 523,905 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 1%
  • 12-15: 59%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 62.7%

59.8% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 70.7% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 5, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 990 – up from 982 reported Friday. Of those hospitalized, 227 people are in intensive care and 763 were in general hospital care.

Hospital capacity is very tight in parts of Minnesota, especially staffed ICU beds.

Screen Shot 2021-11-08 at 10.32.01 AM

Testing and positivity rates.

The 4,253 positive results in Monday's update were from 44,640 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 9.52%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 13,913,703 (up from 13,868,886)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,486,879
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,324,363
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 523,905 (up from 504,299)
  • Positive cases: 819,239 (up from 815,008)
  • Reinfection cases: 8,637 (up from 8,546)
  • Deaths: 8,862 – 513 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,828)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 784,990 (up from 781,378)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 8

Updates on Monday do not include weekend data. That is provided in Tuesday reports.

dog on leash
MN News

15 animals poisoned in Washington County over the past week

Animal officials are reminding owners to watch their pets closely.

Thomas Rhett Maryland Gov Pics Flickr
MN Music and Radio

Thomas Rhett headlining New Year's Eve show in MN

The country start will ring in the new year with a big Twin Cities concert.

motorcycle
MN News

Mankato man killed in motorcycle crash with pickup

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2021-11-08 at 9.51.49 AM
MN News

Video shows intense, hissing gas leak that caused Ham Lake evacuation

"It was so loud we couldn’t hear each other if we were more than 2 feet away."

Jolette Torres Bravo
MN News

Missing: 16-year-old girl last seen at Wayzata High School

Jolette Torres Bravo was last seen Friday.

laura osnes (1)
TV, Movies and The Arts

MN native Laura Osnes leaves another performance over vaccine status

She has previously said she isn't yet getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

pine cone
Minnesota Life

The Minnesota DNR will pay you for cones, seeds

The department is in "urgent" need of cones.

Screen Shot 2021-10-24 at 10.11.36 AM
MN News

Search for missing woman brings out 300 volunteers in MN

Ashley L. Miller was first reported missing on Sep. 24.

Kirk Cousins, Klint Kubiak
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins and Klint Kubiak are a problem on 2nd downs

The stats say Cousins and the Vikings are the least aggressive team in the NFL when faced with a second-and-7 or longer situation.

ambulance
MN News

Woman fatally struck by driver while crossing street in Columbia Heights

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Central Avenue.

Zach Parise
MN Wild

Brandon Duhaime's two goals help Wild spoil Zach Parise's homecoming

The rookie's performance led Minnesota to its seventh come-from-behind victory this season.

Related

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, September 20

Data in Monday reports includes the past Friday, not the weekend. Weekend data is released on Tuesdays.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, August 23

Monday's update features data from Friday. Weekend data is released on Tuesdays.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, August 30

Today's update includes information from Friday. Weekend data is released Tuesdays.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 4

The latest from MDH.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 5

The latest from the state health department.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, September 24

The next update will be issued on Monday and include data reported on Friday.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, September 8

Today's update includes four days of data, so numbers will be higher than normal.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, August 10

Updates on Tuesdays include three days of data (Saturday, Sunday and Monday).