October 11, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 11

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 11

The latest:
Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,223 new cases and 25 newly reported deaths. Twenty-one of the deaths happened this month and four were in September. 

The state's death toll is 8,320 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 56.4% (4,678) were residents of long-term care.

As of Oct. 6 (not yet updated Monday), the state reported that 3,420,016 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,250,511 people have completed the vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 54%
  • 16-17: 59%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 74%
  • 65+: 90%
  • Total population: 61.5%

58.4% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.1% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 8 the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 915 – up from 871 on Friday. Of those hospitalized, 241 people are in intensive care and 674 were in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 126 ICU, 326 non-ICU (Friday was 119, 314)
  • Central: 39 ICU, 112 non-ICU (was 42, 101)
  • Southeast: 29 ICU, 48 non-ICU (was 25, 48)
  • Northeast: 21 ICU, 73 non-ICU (was 25, 67)
  • Northwest: 12 ICU, 32 non-ICU (was 12, 26)
  • South Central: 8 ICU, 45 non-ICU (was 9, 37)
  • Southwest: 5 ICU, 23 non-ICU (was 3, 23)
  • West Central: 1 ICU, 15 non-ICU (was 1, 19)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 3,223 positive results in Monday's update were from 45,812 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 7.03%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 11.03%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 12,901,307 (up from 12,855,286)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: TBD (up from 3,420,016)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: TBD (up from 3,250,511)
  • Positive cases: 738,843 (up from 735,636)
  • Deaths: 8,320 – 480 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,295)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 705,936 (up from 701,975)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

