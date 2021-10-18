October 18, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 18

Credit: Maryland National Guard via Flickr

Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 18

Hospitalizations have surpassed 1,000 in the latest update.
Author:

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,868 new cases and 29 newly reported deaths. Today's report includes data from Friday. Data submitted to MDH Saturday-Monday will be included in Tuesday's report. 

The state's death toll is 8,436 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 55.9% (4,704) were residents of long-term care.

As of Oct. 14, the state reported that 3,438,442 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,438,442 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 229,397 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 54%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 74%
  • 65+: 89%
  • Total population: 61.8%

58.8% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.6% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 15, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,007 – up from 999 on Friday. Of those hospitalized, 246 people are in intensive care and 761 were in general hospital care.

State health officials confirmed to Bring Me The News that hospital capacity in Minnesota is at its lowest now compared to any other point during the pandemic, largely due to staffing shortages.

Here's how many people are currently hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 130 ICU, 390 non-ICU (Friday was 133, 358)
  • Central: 49 ICU, 123 non-ICU (was 48, 123)
  • Southeast: 26 ICU, 38 non-ICU (was 24, 55)
  • Northeast: 15 ICU, 84 non-ICU (was 20, 83)
  • Northwest: 12 ICU, 34 non-ICU (was 11, 35)
  • South Central: 8 ICU, 42 non-ICU (was 10, 43)
  • Southwest: 5 ICU, 32 non-ICU (was 5, 26)
  • West Central: 1 ICU, 18 non-ICU (was 1, 15)
Monday's data from the health department shows that only 50 staffed ICU beds are available across the entire state. 

Monday's data from the health department shows that only 50 staffed ICU beds are available across the entire state. 

Testing and positivity rates.

The 2,868 positive results in Monday's update were from 44,644 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 6.42%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 13,166,757 (up from 13,121,879)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,438,442 (up from 3,435,979)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,270,542 (up from 3,267,835)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 229,397 (up from 219,013)
  • Positive cases: 758,252 (up from 755,401)
  • Deaths: 8,436 – 487 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,407)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 726,330 (up from 722,264)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 18

Hospitalizations have surpassed 1,000 in the latest update.

Gully Boys van stolen Twitter pic 1
MN Music and Radio

Mpls. band Gully Boys' van stolen, with all their gear inside

They're asking Twin Cities residents to be on the lookout for the silver van.

ATV, all-terrain vehicle
MN News

2 girls from St. Cloud injured in ATV crash

Neither girl was wearing a helmet, the sheriff's office said.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins has turned into a late-game killer for the Vikings

Cousins has given the Vikings a chance to tie or win the game 7 times in 6 games.

john oliver
TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch: The absurd ad 'Last Week Tonight' wrote for a MN car dealership

Host John Oliver described the commercial as a "tense domestic psychodrama."

Car driving
MN News

Minnesota is on track for the most road deaths since 2007

Minnesota has recorded 384 traffic deaths as of Oct. 14.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man among the 5 shot in Minneapolis incident dies from injuries

Four other men were injured in the shooting.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

1 dead, 1 airlifted following Goodhue County crash

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

railroad crossing, train crossing
MN News

Woman found dead on train tracks in Moorhead

The woman was located by officials on train tracks near Memorial Park Sunday morning.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Search for killer after man is fatally shot in Hopkins

The shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

skylar hunter and jamie hunter
MN News

Victims in double killing ID'd as father and son; suspect was son's roommate

A man killed his roommate and his roommate's father early Saturday in St. Louis County, authorities said.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

‘Fire Zimmer’ trending after Vikings beat Panthers

The Vikings won the game but their coach is still on the hot seat.

Related

coronavirus, covid-19, icu
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 11

The latest:

covid-19, coronavirus, ppe
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 4

A second consecutive report with more than 3,500 new cases.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 1

The latest:

coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 7

The latest on COVID in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 8

The next update will come Monday, Oct. 11.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 13

990 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 12

Hospitalizations are nearing 1,000 in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 6

40 deaths are included in today's report.