Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 18

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,868 new cases and 29 newly reported deaths. Today's report includes data from Friday. Data submitted to MDH Saturday-Monday will be included in Tuesday's report.

The state's death toll is 8,436 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 55.9% (4,704) were residents of long-term care.

As of Oct. 14, the state reported that 3,438,442 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,438,442 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 229,397 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

12-15: 54%

16-17: 60%

18-49: 64%

50-64: 74%

65+: 89%

Total population: 61.8%

58.8% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.6% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 15, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,007 – up from 999 on Friday. Of those hospitalized, 246 people are in intensive care and 761 were in general hospital care.

State health officials confirmed to Bring Me The News that hospital capacity in Minnesota is at its lowest now compared to any other point during the pandemic, largely due to staffing shortages.

Here's how many people are currently hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

Metro: 130 ICU, 390 non-ICU (Friday was 133, 358)

Central: 49 ICU, 123 non-ICU (was 48, 123)

Southeast: 26 ICU, 38 non-ICU (was 24, 55)

Northeast: 15 ICU, 84 non-ICU (was 20, 83)

Northwest: 12 ICU, 34 non-ICU (was 11, 35)

South Central: 8 ICU, 42 non-ICU (was 10, 43)

Southwest: 5 ICU, 32 non-ICU (was 5, 26)

West Central: 1 ICU, 18 non-ICU (was 1, 15)

Monday's data from the health department shows that only 50 staffed ICU beds are available across the entire state. MDH

Testing and positivity rates.

The 2,868 positive results in Monday's update were from 44,644 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 6.42%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 13,166,757 (up from 13,121,879)

13,166,757 (up from 13,121,879) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,438,442 (up from 3,435,979)

3,438,442 (up from 3,435,979) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,270,542 (up from 3,267,835)

3,270,542 (up from 3,267,835) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 229,397 (up from 219,013)

: 229,397 (up from 219,013) Positive cases: 758,252 (up from 755,401)

758,252 (up from 755,401) Deaths: 8,436 – 487 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,407)

8,436 – 487 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,407) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 726,330 (up from 722,264)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.