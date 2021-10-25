October 25, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 25

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 25

The latest data from MDH.
Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,010 new cases and 22 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,559

As of Oct. 21, the state reported that 3,452,704 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,285,805 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 287,587 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 58%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 66%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 95%
  • Total population: 62%

59.1% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.9% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 22, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 907 – down from 915 reported Friday. It's the fifth straight decrease after reaching a high of 1,007.

Of those hospitalized, 227 people are in intensive care and 680 were in general hospital care. Hospital capacity, despite four days of declining COVID-19 patients, remains very tight in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 10.59.16 AM

Testing and positivity rates.

The 3,010 positive results in Monday's update were from 59,125 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 5.09%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 3,412,007 (up from 13,352,583)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,452,704 (up from 3,449,658)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,285,805 (up from 3,282,820)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 287,587 (up from 276,696)
  • Positive cases: 773,227 (up from 770,246)
  • Deaths: 8,559 – 492 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,537)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 745,745 (up from 742,063)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

