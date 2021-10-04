Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 4

A second consecutive report with more than 3,500 new cases.

Note: Data in today's update is from Friday. Data from the weekend will be included in Tuesday's update.

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,546 new cases and 21 newly reported deaths, all of the new deaths happening this month.

The state's death toll is 8,191 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 56.9% (4,645) were residents of long-term care.

As of Sept. 30, the state reported that 3,406,106 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,235,039 people have completed the vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

12-15: 54%

16-17: 59%

18-49: 63%

50-64: 75%

65+: 90%

Total population: 61.2%

58.1% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 68.8% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 1, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 819 (up from the 799 reported Friday). Of those hospitalized, 213 people are in intensive care and 606 were in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

Metro: 111 ICU, 287 non-ICU (Friday was 107, 298)

Central: 37 ICU, 93 non-ICU (was 33, 88)

Southeast: 26 ICU, 69 non-ICU (was 28, 64)

Northeast: 18 ICU, 58 non-ICU (was 16, 51)

Northwest: 12 ICU, 31 non-ICU (was 13, 21)

South Central: 4 ICU, 33 non-ICU (was 7, 34)

Southwest: 1 ICU, 17 non-ICU (was 1, 17)

West Central: 4 ICU, 18 non-ICU (was 4, 17)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 3,546 positive results in Monday's update were from 52,237 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 6.78%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 7.93%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 12,615,184 (up from 12,562,842)

12,615,184 (up from 12,562,842) People tested: 5,698,651 (up from 5,671,312)

5,698,651 (up from 5,671,312) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,406,106 (up from 3,403,638)

3,406,106 (up from 3,403,638) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,235,039 (up from 3,232,465)

3,235,039 (up from 3,232,465) Positive cases: 718,327 (up from 714,790)

718,327 (up from 714,790) Deaths: 8,191 – 469 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,170)

8,191 – 469 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,170) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 688,227 (up from 685,073)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.