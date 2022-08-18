Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 16

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,290 per day.

Deaths decreased over the past week compared to the previous week, while hospitalizations ticked up slightly. In total, 13,044 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, August 16:

Positive cases reported Aug. 3-9: 9,032 (average 1,290 per day) – down from 9,811 last week.

Hospitalizations as of Aug. 15: 519 total: 38 in ICU, 481 non-ICU – down from 498 last week.

Deaths reported Aug. 10-16: 30 – down from 36 last week (13,044 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that BA.5 comprises 85% of the COVID found in metro wastewater for the period of July 26 through Aug. 8. The next wastewater update comes Friday, Aug. 19.

Overall, the amount of viral load found in wastewater now is nowhere near the extremely high levels Minnesota had during the surge in late 2021 and early 2022.

All of the Metropolitan Council's wastewater data is available for the public here.