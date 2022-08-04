Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 2

Hospitalizations increased nearly 20% from July 26 to August 2.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released. The update shows that COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,333 cases per day.

Deaths decreased over the past week compared to the previous week, but hospitalizations jumped 19.9% in the latest report. In total, 12,978 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Cases:

Case 7-day Moving Average Dashboard (2)

Hospitalizations:

ICU and non-ICU beds in use (2)

Deaths:

Deaths 7-day Moving Average Dashboard (2)

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, August 2:

Positive cases reported July 27-Aug. 2: 9,331 (average 1,333 per day) – up from 9,008 last week.

Hospitalizations as of Aug. 2 500 total: 46 in ICU, 454 non-ICU – up from 417 last week.

Deaths reported July 27-Aug. 2: 25 – down from 46 last week.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that BA.5 comprises 79% of the COVID found in metro plant wastewater for the week of July 19-25. The next wastewater update comes Friday, Aug. 5.

newplot (7)

Overall, the amount of viral load found in wastewater now is nowhere near the extremely high levels Minnesota had during the surge in late 2021 and early 2022. 

newplot (8)

