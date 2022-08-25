Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 23

Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 23

Numbers remain fairly idle across the board.

Credit: NY National Guard, Flickr

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,242 per day.

Deaths stayed about level over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,078 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, August 23:

Positive cases reported Aug. 17-23: 8,695 (average 1,242 per day) – down from 9,032 last week.

Case 7-day Ave v2 (1)

Hospitalizations as of Aug. 23: 499 total: 33 in ICU, 466 non-ICU – down from 519 last week.

ICU and non-ICU beds in use (1)

Deaths reported Aug. 17-23: 34 – up from 30 last week (13,078 total)

Deaths 7-day Ave Dashboard v2 (1)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that BA.5 comprises 84% of the COVID found in metro wastewater for the period of Aug. 9-15. The next wastewater update comes Friday, Aug. 26.

newplot (2)

Overall, the amount of viral load found in wastewater now is nowhere near the extremely high levels Minnesota had during the surge in late 2021 and early 2022.

newplot (3)

All of the Metropolitan Council's wastewater data is available for the public here.

