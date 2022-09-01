Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 30

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,101 per day.

Deaths stayed increased minimally over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,117 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, August 30:

Positive cases reported Aug. 24-30: 7,707 (average 1,101 per day) – down from 8,695 last week.

Hospitalizations as of Aug. 30: 462 total – 43 in ICU, 419 non-ICU – down from 499 last week.

Deaths reported Aug. 24-30: 39 – up from 34 last week (13,117 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that BA.5 comprises 87% of the COVID found in metro wastewater for the period of Aug. 16-22. The next wastewater update comes Friday, Sept. 2.

Overall, the amount of viral load found in wastewater now is nowhere near the extremely high levels Minnesota had during the surge in late 2021 and early 2022.

All of the Metropolitan Council's wastewater data is available for the public here.