Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 9

The number of cases in the latest reporting period dropped compared to the previous week's update.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,117 per day.

Deaths increased over the past week compared to the previous week, but hospitalizations stayed nearly level. In total, 13,014 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, August 9:

Positive cases reported Aug. 3-9: 7,821 (average 1,117 per day) – down from 9,331 last week.

Hospitalizations as of Aug. 2 498 total: 48 in ICU, 450 non-ICU – down from 500 last week.

Deaths reported Aug. 3-9: 36 – up from 25 last week (13,014 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that BA.5 comprises 81% of the COVID found in metro plant wastewater for the week of July 25-Aug. 1. The next wastewater update comes Friday, Aug. 12.

Blue (Omicron BA.5) is the dominant lineage in metro wastewater samples (81%).

Overall, the amount of viral load found in wastewater now is nowhere near the extremely high levels Minnesota had during the surge in late 2021 and early 2022. 

How much COVID is being found in metro wastewater samples. 

All of the Metropolitan Council's wastewater data is available for the public here

