Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 13

The latest data from MDH.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are now being reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released.

The latest update shows that COVID-19 cases continue to stay relatively flat in Minnesota, averaging a little over 1,000 cases a day.

There has been a slight increase in confirmed deaths over the past week, but hospitalizations have dipped.

In total, 12,872 Minnesotans have now died from COVID-19.

Cases: 

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 9.07.16 AM

Hospitalizations:

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 9.09.40 AM

Deaths: 

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 9.16.04 AM

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, July 13:

New positive cases: 8,023 (average 1,146 per day) – down from 8,065 last week.

Current COVID hospitalizations: 349 in total: 40 in ICU, 309 non-ICU – down from 383 last week.

New deaths from COVID: 35 – a rise of 4 compared to last week.

Total deaths from COVID: 12,872 (333 of which are non-lab confirmed) – up from 12,837 last week.

Minnesota hasn't yet seen a rise in cases associated with the arrival of the BA.5 Omicron variant, though there are signs that the variant still has a ways to go before peaking in the state.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that BA.5 comprises around 60% of the COVID found in metro plant wastewater, with the receding BA.2.12.1 variant comprising the rest.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 9.12.20 AM

