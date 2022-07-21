Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 19

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are being reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released.

The latest update shows that COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the latest 7-day period to a little more than 1,200 cases per day.

Deaths remained level, but hospitalizations increased by over the past week, but hospitalizations increased 16% in the same period.

In total, 12,907 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19.

Cases:

Hospitalizations:

Deaths:

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, July 19:

New positive cases: 8,494 (average 1,213 per day) – up from 8,023 last week.

Current COVID hospitalizations: 406 in total: 46 in ICU, 360 non-ICU – up from 349 last week.

New deaths from COVID: 35 – even with 35 last week.

Total deaths from COVID: 12,907 (335 of which are non-lab confirmed) – up from 12,872 last week.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that BA.5 comprises 64% of the COVID found in metro plant wastewater for the week o July 5-11. The next wastewater update comes Friday, July 22.

Overall, the amount of viral load found in wastewater now is nowhere near the extremely high levels Minnesota had during the surge in late 2021 and early 2022.