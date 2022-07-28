Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 26

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released. The update shows that COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the latest 7-day period to a little more than an average of 1,280 cases per day.

Deaths also increased slightly, as did hospitalizations over the past week. In total, 12,953 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Cases:

Hospitalizations:

Deaths:

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, July 16:

Positive cases July 20-26: 9,008 (average 1,286 per day) – up from 8,494 last week.

Hospitalizations July 20-26: 417 total: 36 in ICU, 381 non-ICU – up from 406 last week.

Deaths July 20-26: 46 – up from 35 last week.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that BA.5 comprises 70% of the COVID found in metro plant wastewater for the week of July 12-18. The next wastewater update comes Friday, July 29.

Met Council

Overall, the amount of viral load found in wastewater now is nowhere near the extremely high levels Minnesota had during the surge in late 2021 and early 2022.