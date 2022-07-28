Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 26

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 26

Cases and hospitalizations increased slightly week to week.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Cases and hospitalizations increased slightly week to week.

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released. The update shows that COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the latest 7-day period to a little more than an average of 1,280 cases per day.

Deaths also increased slightly, as did hospitalizations over the past week. In total, 12,953 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic. 

Cases:

Case 7-day Moving Average Dashboard (1)

Hospitalizations:

ICU and non-ICU beds in use (1)

Deaths:

Deaths 7-day Moving Average Dashboard (1)

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, July 16:

Positive cases July 20-26: 9,008 (average 1,286 per day) – up from 8,494 last week.

Hospitalizations July 20-26: 417 total: 36 in ICU, 381 non-ICU – up from 406 last week.

Deaths July 20-26: 46 – up from 35 last week.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that BA.5 comprises 70% of the COVID found in metro plant wastewater for the week of July 12-18. The next wastewater update comes Friday, July 29.

newplot (5)

Overall, the amount of viral load found in wastewater now is nowhere near the extremely high levels Minnesota had during the surge in late 2021 and early 2022. 

newplot (6)

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 26

Cases and hospitalizations increased slightly week to week.

road closed, detour
MN News

Fatal crash involving teens in construction zone on Highway 36

The crash happened in a closed-off construction zone, according to the State Patrol.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Separate shootings injure teens in north Minneapolis

The shootings happened about three hours apart.

minnesota state fair
MN News

More than 1,200 workers still needed for Minnesota State Fair

Is it really almost that time again?

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 8.41.20 AM
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota's Debbii Dawson wows judges on 'America's Got Talent'

Debbii Dawson grew up in Hutchinson, Minnesota.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

One killed, two injured as fight leads to gunfire in downtown Minneapolis

It's the 50th homicide this year so far in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 10.39.00 AM
MN News

Edina police looking for teen who may have info about noose incident

Police say a 'white teenage boy' was seen on camera near where the noose was found.

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 9.50.43 AM
MN News

Cleanup required, arrests made after 'large party' in north metro park

A large police presence was called to the park late Wednesday.

image
MN Health

What we know about monkeypox testing and vaccinations in Minnesota

While vaccines are limited, they are being administered here in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-07-27 at 3.57.22 PM
MN News

Bodies of husband, wife recovered after house explosion in Hopkins

The victims are a husband and wife, according to authorities.

image
MN News

Man dies in Rush City prison cell

The 26-year-old man had been incarcerated since 2013.

mn dnr - boat launch - low water levels
Outdoors

DNR warns boaters of low water levels on Minnesota lakes

The low levels are due to a lack of rainfall recently in Minnesota.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 19

Hospitalizations increased more than 15% in the latest 7-day report.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 28

The state will stop providing daily updates and move to weekly editions beginning Thursday, June 30.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 26

The latest from the state health department.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 21

The subvariant BA.5 is expected to replace BA.2.12.1 as the dominant strain in the coming weeks.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 5

Figures are now being reported weekly in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 17

72 hours of case data reported over the weekend is included in Tuesday updates.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 24

Minnesota has now surpassed 12,600 COVID deaths.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 31

Data from the holiday weekend will be included in Wednesday's update.