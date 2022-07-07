Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 5

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are now being reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released.

The Minnesota Department of Health has shifted to reporting COVID data every Thursday, when it releases figures for the seven day period up to 4 a.m. the preceding Tuesday.

The 7-day moving average suggests that despite the onset of the BA.5 variant of Omicron, believed to be the most transmissible variant of COVID-19 yet, there's not been a significant rise in cases in Minnesota, where cases rates have been relatively stable in June since the latest mini-peak in early May.

Hospitalizations and deaths have been similarly stable.

Cases:

Hospitalizations:

Deaths:

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, July 5:

New positive cases: 8,065 (average 1,152 per day), though low figures for July 4 and 5 suggest a lag over holiday weekend.

Current COVID hospitalizations: 383 in total: 43 in ICU, 340 non-ICU.

New deaths from COVID: 31.

Total deaths from COVID: 12,837 (324 of which are non-lab confirmed).

