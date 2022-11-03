Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1

Case levels have remained idle the last three weeks, though wastewater levels are increasing.

Credit: CDC Global, Flickr

Case levels have remained idle the last three weeks, though wastewater levels are increasing.

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have remained similar to the last two reports.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in addition to most people taking COVID tests at home. But there was consistency the majority of the past week with the rolling average between 650-700 cases per day, which is on par with the past two weeks. 

Case 7-day Ave v2 (11)

Hospitalizations as of Oct. 25: 525 total – 40 in ICU, 485 non-ICU – up from 525 last week.

Deaths reported Oct. 26-Nov. 1: 48 – down from 37 last week (13,501 total)

Deaths 7-day Ave Dashboard v2 (11)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 91% of COVID found in wastewater Oct. 18-24. BA.4 and BA.2.75 represent 5% and 3%, respectively.

newplot (22)

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater increased 21% last week compared to a week earlier. Wastewater increases and decreases serve as predictors for increasing or decreasing case levels in the coming weeks. 

newplot (21)

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one right here.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1

Case levels have remained idle the last three weeks, though wastewater levels are increasing.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 10.26.48 AM
MN Food & Drink

Popeyes plans first location in the south metro suburbs

Good news for people who "love that chicken."

312847046_174114508545859_1747322358743254072_n
MN Lifestyle

Watch: Trick-or-treater puts own Halloween candy into empty bowl at MN home

The homeowner called the child "the sweetest little girl" after she met her.

MplsPlanningCommMeeting
MN News

Planning chief hits back after pastor suggests affordable housing will bring 'more rapes'

A meeting was held to discuss a proposal for an affordable housing building near fraternities and sororities.

hrap-all-minnesota-180day_anom-7390400
MN Weather

Area of 'extreme' drought expands in Minnesota

Will the Friday-Saturday storm system bring needed rain to drought-stricken areas?

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; Minnesotan wins $1 million

A $1 million ticket was sold in Hinckley.

Pexels - wildfire smoke
MN News

Dozens of wildfires reported across MN amid continued dry conditions

The Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County was among the areas hit by fire.

image
MN News

'Takedown' of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring included seizures in MN

Federal, state, and local law enforcement made arrests and seizures in nine states.

road construction
MN News

Man suffers severed leg in freak worksite incident in St. Paul

A cable became entangled in a passing vehicle, and then around the worker's leg.

Lucas Didden
MN News

Search for missing man whose car was found parked on rural road

Lucas Dudden was reported missing on Oct. 31.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 3.47.08 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wine is available for tasting or by the glass.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Police: Two dead in North St. Paul incident in which man attacked his family

Investigators have not yet determined a motive.

Related

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 4

The 7-day average number of cases has been dropping.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 6

Omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 90% of SARS-CoV-2 found in metro wastewater.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 11

No significant trend, up or down, in COVID wastewater data the past three weeks.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID increased from 438 to 525.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 23

Numbers remain fairly idle across the board.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Sept. 27

This week's report represents data collected Sept. 21-27.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20

The amount of COVID detected in wastewater jumped, as did hospitalizations.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 9

The number of cases in the latest reporting period dropped compared to the previous week's update.