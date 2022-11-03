Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have remained similar to the last two reports.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in addition to most people taking COVID tests at home. But there was consistency the majority of the past week with the rolling average between 650-700 cases per day, which is on par with the past two weeks.

Hospitalizations as of Oct. 25: 525 total – 40 in ICU, 485 non-ICU – up from 525 last week.

Deaths reported Oct. 26-Nov. 1: 48 – down from 37 last week (13,501 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 91% of COVID found in wastewater Oct. 18-24. BA.4 and BA.2.75 represent 5% and 3%, respectively.

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater increased 21% last week compared to a week earlier. Wastewater increases and decreases serve as predictors for increasing or decreasing case levels in the coming weeks.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one right here.