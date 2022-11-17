Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 15

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 15

Minnesota's numbers have remained very stable over recent weeks.

Credit: New Jersey National Guard via Flickr

Minnesota's numbers have remained very stable over recent weeks.

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released there remains very little change in the week-to-week pattern.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in addition to most people taking COVID tests at home. The latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 700-750 range, which is similar to the previous week's numbers. 

Case 7-day Ave v2 (13)

Hospitalizations as of Nov. 15: 490 total – 50 in ICU, 440 non-ICU – up from 480 last week, though the ICU cases decreased by 11 from 61 on Nov. 8.

ICU and non-ICU beds in use (12)

Deaths reported Nov. 9-Nov. 15: 51 – down from 58 last week (13,610 total)

Deaths 7-day Ave Dashboard v2 (13)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 92% of COVID found in wastewater Nov. 1-7. BA.4 and BA.2.75 represent 3% and 5%, respectively.

newplot (26)

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater is 11% higher than it was the final week of October, and is up 15% overall over the past four weeks, the Met Council says. Wastewater increases and decreases serve as predictors for increasing or decreasing case levels in the coming weeks.

newplot (25)

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one right here.

Next Up

covid, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 15

Minnesota's numbers have remained very stable over recent weeks.

FLickr - USFWS Midwest - white-tailed deer
MN Lifestyle

Chronic wasting disease suspected in a Bemidji area deer

The disease is fatal to deer.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 11.47.24 AM
MN Business

Winnebago to open technology innovation center in the Twin Cities

The company is North America's leading manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products.

FB_IMG_1668546705027
Sponsored Story

Let the good times roll

Minnesota Roller Derby is back!

Williams Uptown Pub and Peanut Bar
MN Food & Drink

Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes for good

A sign on the door says the bar has permanently closed.

McCluer
MN News

Four children aged 3-12 die in northern Iowa house fire

The tragic fire happened just before sunrise on Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 1.59.52 PM
MN Business

Target claims 'organized crime' contributed to $400M loss

Target's anti-theft measures have been particularly noticeable in downtown Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 9.52.16 AM
MN Lifestyle

Give to the Max Day 2022: Here's how you can help local nonprofits

Today is the 14th annual Give to the Max Day.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 8.32.49 AM
MN News

Rogers High School student ID'd as victim in fatal Plymouth shooting

Police say two suspects are at large.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 8.07.54 AM
MN Shopping

Target announces launch of its 'biggest ever' Black Friday sale

It comes a day after the retailer announced a major drop in profits.

Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 5.46.58 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Actress and singer Christina Milian spotted filming in Duluth

A local nail salon has received a boost from the film production.

Amore Uptown
MN Food & Drink

Amore in Uptown to close, be replaced by new Kim Bartmann restaurant

The Italian restaurant's final day of service will be Sunday.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1

Case levels have remained idle the last three weeks, though wastewater levels are increasing.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID increased from 438 to 525.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 8

Hospitalizations and deaths have remained steady for weeks in Minnesota.

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 4

The 7-day average number of cases has been dropping.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 11

No significant trend, up or down, in COVID wastewater data the past three weeks.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 30

COVID hospitalizations and positive cases dropped week to week in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 9

The number of cases in the latest reporting period dropped compared to the previous week's update.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 6

Omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 90% of SARS-CoV-2 found in metro wastewater.