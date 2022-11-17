Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 15

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released there remains very little change in the week-to-week pattern.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in addition to most people taking COVID tests at home. The latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 700-750 range, which is similar to the previous week's numbers.

Hospitalizations as of Nov. 15: 490 total – 50 in ICU, 440 non-ICU – up from 480 last week, though the ICU cases decreased by 11 from 61 on Nov. 8.

Deaths reported Nov. 9-Nov. 15: 51 – down from 58 last week (13,610 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 92% of COVID found in wastewater Nov. 1-7. BA.4 and BA.2.75 represent 3% and 5%, respectively.

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater is 11% higher than it was the final week of October, and is up 15% overall over the past four weeks, the Met Council says. Wastewater increases and decreases serve as predictors for increasing or decreasing case levels in the coming weeks.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one right here.