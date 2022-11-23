Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 22

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and once again the number of cases confirmed through laboratory testing remains fairly level.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags, in addition to most people taking COVID tests at home. The latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 700-750 range, which is similar to the last two weeks.

Hospitalizations as of Nov. 22: 520 total – 39 in ICU, 481 non-ICU – up from 490 last week, though the ICU admissions decreased from 50 to 39.

Deaths reported Nov. 16-Nov. 22: 53 – up from 51 last week (13,663 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 91% of COVID found in wastewater Nov. 1-7. BA.4 and BA.2.75 represent 2% and 7%, respectively.

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater dropped 7% Nov. 8-14 compared to the previous week, the Met Council says. Wastewater increases and decreases serve as predictors for increasing or decreasing case levels in the coming weeks.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one right here.