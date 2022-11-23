Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 22

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 22

There were more than 500 people hospitalized with COVID in Minnesota on Nov. 22.

Credit: Navy Medicine, Flickr

There were more than 500 people hospitalized with COVID in Minnesota on Nov. 22.

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and once again the number of cases confirmed through laboratory testing remains fairly level.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags, in addition to most people taking COVID tests at home. The latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 700-750 range, which is similar to the last two weeks.

Case 7-day Ave v2 (14)

Hospitalizations as of Nov. 22: 520 total – 39 in ICU, 481 non-ICU – up from 490 last week, though the ICU admissions decreased from 50 to 39.

ICU and non-ICU beds in use (13)

Deaths reported Nov. 16-Nov. 22: 53 – up from 51 last week (13,663 total)

Deaths 7-day Ave Dashboard v2 (14)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 91% of COVID found in wastewater Nov. 1-7. BA.4 and BA.2.75 represent 2% and 7%, respectively.

newplot (28)

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater dropped 7% Nov. 8-14 compared to the previous week, the Met Council says. Wastewater increases and decreases serve as predictors for increasing or decreasing case levels in the coming weeks.

newplot (27)

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one right here.

Next Up

image
MN News

Bloomington police investigating shooting; public asked to avoid area

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

image
Outdoors

Minnesota State Park admission is free on Friday

The tradition began in 2015.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Modernist home on Duluth's observation hill listed for nearly $1.6M

The private hillside home offers sweeping views of the city.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 22

There were more than 500 people hospitalized with COVID in Minnesota on Nov. 22.

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 11.09.54 AM
MN News

MPD arrests 7 while executing high-risk search warrant

Narcotics were recovered at the scene, according to MPD.

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 10.25.52 AM
MN News

Robbinsdale district apologizes after 3 alleged gun-related incidents

The separate incidents were reported at Sandburg Middle School and Robbinsdale Middle School.

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 10.43.41 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

KSTP's Chris Egert immediately recognizes his on-air blooper

Frank Vascellaro is still the 2022 blooper of the year frontrunner.

IE2018_LPHERO_GROUP_LAPTOP
Sponsored Story

FREE Internet: The Best Ways to Use the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Benefit

The ACP program is making high-speed internet free to qualified individuals in Minnesota

keith ellison
MN News

Ellison seeks public feedback on Fairview-Sanford merger

The two healthcare companies announced their plans to merge earlier this month.

police tape
MN News

Man shot by deputy in Red Wing expected to survive; no video

The altercation was not captured by body-worn or squad video cameras.

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 7.19.47 AM
MN News

Watch: Semi-trailer crashes on I-35W, spilling load across freeway

The incident caused delays in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

2 children safe after mother abducts them in Minneapolis

The 18-year-old mother was on a court-ordered supervised visit.

Related

covid, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 15

Minnesota's numbers have remained very stable over recent weeks.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 30

COVID hospitalizations and positive cases dropped week to week in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID increased from 438 to 525.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 8

Hospitalizations and deaths have remained steady for weeks in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 18

There were 52 people in intensive care with COVID in Minnesota on Oct. 18.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 26

Cases and hospitalizations increased slightly week to week.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1

Case levels have remained idle the last three weeks, though wastewater levels are increasing.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 19

Hospitalizations increased more than 15% in the latest 7-day report.