Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 8

Hospitalizations and deaths have remained steady for weeks in Minnesota.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Hospitalizations and deaths have remained steady for weeks in Minnesota.

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released there remains very little change in the week-to-week pattern. 

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in addition to most people taking COVID tests at home. After three weeks of daily cases in the 650-700 range, the past week saw cases inch up slightly to just over 700 per day, on average.

Case 7-day Ave v2 (12)

Hospitalizations as of Nov. 8: 480 total – 61 in ICU, 419 non-ICU – down from 483 last week, though the ICU cases increased by 10 from 51 on Nov. 1. 

ICU and non-ICU beds in use (11)

Deaths reported Nov. 2-Nov. 8: 58 – up from 48 last week (13,559 total)

Deaths 7-day Ave Dashboard v2 (12)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 92% of COVID found in wastewater Oct. 25-31. BA.4 and BA.2.75 represent 4% and 5%, respectively.

newplot (24)

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater is 1% lower than it was two weeks ago and "essentially the same as it was six weeks ago," the Met Council says. Wastewater increases and decreases serve as predictors for increasing or decreasing case levels in the coming weeks.

newplot (23)

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one right here.

