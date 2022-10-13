Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 11

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 11

No significant trend, up or down, in COVID wastewater data the past three weeks.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

No significant trend, up or down, in COVID wastewater data the past three weeks.

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the latest reporting period remain about level from the past two weeks. 

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in addition to most people taking COVID tests at home. But there was consistency the majority of the past week with the rolling average between 800-850 cases per day, which is pretty much on par with last week's report. 

Case 7-day Ave v2 (8)

Hospitalizations as of Oct. 11: 432 total – 32 in ICU, 400 non-ICU – down from 449 last week.

ICU and non-ICU beds in use (7)

Deaths reported Oct. 5-Oct. 11: 43 – up from 40 last week (13,368 total)

Deaths 7-day Ave Dashboard v2 (8)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 90% of COVID found in wastewater Sept. 27-Oct. 3. BA.4 and BA.2.75 represent 6% and 2%, respectively. 

newplot (15)

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater has decreased by 43% since June 21, but the Met Council says there "has been no significant trend, up or down, for the past three weeks."

newplot (14)

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one right here.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 11

No significant trend, up or down, in COVID wastewater data the past three weeks.

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 8.04.27 AM
MN News

12-year-old boy fatally shot by uncle in hunting accident identified

Jeremy Her was shot by his uncle on Sunday morning and died later that day.

Delta plane
MN Business

As cost of flying soars, Delta posts $695 million quarterly profits

The inflation figures released Thursday showed the biggest rise was in airline tickets – up 43% compared to last year

Queen Sonja
Minnesota Life

The Queen of Norway is visiting MN this week; here's where she'll be

Queen Sonja has a full slate of plans for her four-day visit.

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 9.05.29 AM
Minnesota Life

'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five MN cities

Enter if you dare.

ambulance
WI News

Second girl, 15, dies from injuries in western Wisconsin crash

A 14-year-old girl died on Tuesday.

image
Minnesota Life

Twin Cities girl recovering after long-awaited heart transplant

A Twin Cities family-of-five is hoping to be together at home for the holidays.

Erica Shameka Roberts
MN News

'Armed and dangerous' Minneapolis murder suspect may be in St. Cloud

An appeal was issued by Minneapolis PD Wednesday evening.

Edina suspects
MN News

Edina PD trying to ID suspects in auto thefts, 'strong-arm robberies'

Three suspects have been arrested, but two remain unidentified.

Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 2.03.19 PM
WI News

Fire damages historic Alma Hotel restaurant

The popular restaurant and bar is closed temporarily.

image
MN News

Bethel University cuts staff, 10 programs amid enrollment decline

The university, founded in 1871, offers undergraduate, graduate and seminary programs.

Merwin Liquors
MN News

Minneapolis liquor store, gas station could be sued by AG if crime continues

Drug sales and gun violence have been confirmed through an investigation.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 6

Omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 90% of SARS-CoV-2 found in metro wastewater.

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 4

The 7-day average number of cases has been dropping.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20

The amount of COVID detected in wastewater jumped, as did hospitalizations.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Sept. 27

This week's report represents data collected Sept. 21-27.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 9

The number of cases in the latest reporting period dropped compared to the previous week's update.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 30

COVID hospitalizations and positive cases dropped week to week in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 16

The latest reporting period averaged just under 1,300 new cases per day.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 23

Numbers remain fairly idle across the board.