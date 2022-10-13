Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 11

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the latest reporting period remain about level from the past two weeks.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in addition to most people taking COVID tests at home. But there was consistency the majority of the past week with the rolling average between 800-850 cases per day, which is pretty much on par with last week's report.

Hospitalizations as of Oct. 11: 432 total – 32 in ICU, 400 non-ICU – down from 449 last week.

Deaths reported Oct. 5-Oct. 11: 43 – up from 40 last week (13,368 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 90% of COVID found in wastewater Sept. 27-Oct. 3. BA.4 and BA.2.75 represent 6% and 2%, respectively.

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater has decreased by 43% since June 21, but the Met Council says there "has been no significant trend, up or down, for the past three weeks."

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one right here.