Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 18

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have decreased along with the amount of COVID found in metro area wastewater samples.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in addition to most people taking COVID tests at home. But there was consistency the majority of the past week with the rolling average between 650-700 cases per day, which down from 800-850 in last week's report.

Hospitalizations as of Oct. 18: 438 total – 52 in ICU, 386 non-ICU – up from 432 last week.

Deaths reported Oct. 12-Oct. 18: 48 – up from 43 last week (13,416 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 88% of COVID found in wastewater Oct. 4-10. BA.4 and BA.2.75 represent 7% and 2%, respectively.

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater has decreased by 47% since June 21 and 11% over the last four weeks.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one right here.