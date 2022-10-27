Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID increased from 438 to 525.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID increased from 438 to 525.

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have remained similar to last week's report while the number of people hospitalized jumped by 87. 

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in addition to most people taking COVID tests at home. But there was consistency the majority of the past week with the rolling average between 650-700 cases per day, which about level with last week's report.

Case 7-day Ave v2 (10)

Hospitalizations as of Oct. 25: 525 total – 40 in ICU, 485 non-ICU – up from 438 last week.

ICU and non-ICU beds in use (9)

Deaths reported Oct. 19-Oct. 25: 37 – down from 48 last week (13,453 total)

Deaths 7-day Ave Dashboard v2 (10)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 91% of COVID found in wastewater Oct. 11-17. BA.4 and BA.2.75 represent 6% and 1%, respectively.

newplot (19)

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater has decreased by 40% since June 21, but it increased by 14% Oct. 11-17 compared the week prior. 

newplot (18)

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one right here.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID increased from 438 to 525.

image
MN Property

Gallery: There's room for over 30 guests inside this $3.8M Wisconsin cabin

The main lodge, carriage house and bunkhouse each offer panoramic views of the lake.

Screen Shot 2021-05-23 at 9.08.48 AM
MN News

Man previously convicted of murder tried to enter University of St. Thomas dorms

The man was convicted in a homicide case in 2003.

NewFOX9KSTPEmployeesCollage
TV, Movies and The Arts

New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities

One outlet will be adding a meteorologist while the other adds a photographer.

Jesse Ventura
MN News

Jesse Ventura makes rare endorsement, backs Tim Walz for reelection

In his endorsement, Ventura highlighted threats to democracy and abortion rights as key issues ahead of the election.

Screen Shot 2022-10-27 at 8.48.48 AM
MN News

Support for family of 10-year-old boy who died falling from tree

Robert Elmberg Jr., died after falling from a tree in Turtle Lake Township last week.

Screenshot 2022-10-27 at 7.47.56 AM
WI News

Watch: Destructive drunk driving crash caught on video in Wisconsin

Police said the driver's preliminary breath test was over three times the legal limit.

Monarch shooting, Minneapolis police
MN News

Jawan Carroll found guilty in Monarch nightclub fatal mass shooting

Two were killed and seven injured in the shootout outside the Monarch.

image
MN News

Woman killed in Roseville family homicide was teen's grandmother

Patricia Maslow died from 'sharp and blunt force injuries,' authorities say.

Piano Room
MN Shopping

Schmitt Music set to open flagship store, HQ in Twin Cities

It will be the company's fifth Twin Cities location.

ATV
MN News

Woman, 65, dies after ATV crash in central Minnesota

She was found near the crash site with significant injuries.

Boat trailer
MN News

Police: Drunk-driver crashed while pulling boat on a trailer

The 22-year-old from Eagan crashed in northern Minnesota.

Related

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 4

The 7-day average number of cases has been dropping.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 11

No significant trend, up or down, in COVID wastewater data the past three weeks.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 30

COVID hospitalizations and positive cases dropped week to week in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 6

Omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 90% of SARS-CoV-2 found in metro wastewater.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20

The amount of COVID detected in wastewater jumped, as did hospitalizations.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 18

There were 52 people in intensive care with COVID in Minnesota on Oct. 18.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 9

The number of cases in the latest reporting period dropped compared to the previous week's update.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 23

Numbers remain fairly idle across the board.