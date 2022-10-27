Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have remained similar to last week's report while the number of people hospitalized jumped by 87.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in addition to most people taking COVID tests at home. But there was consistency the majority of the past week with the rolling average between 650-700 cases per day, which about level with last week's report.

Hospitalizations as of Oct. 25: 525 total – 40 in ICU, 485 non-ICU – up from 438 last week.

Deaths reported Oct. 19-Oct. 25: 37 – down from 48 last week (13,453 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 91% of COVID found in wastewater Oct. 11-17. BA.4 and BA.2.75 represent 6% and 1%, respectively.

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater has decreased by 40% since June 21, but it increased by 14% Oct. 11-17 compared the week prior.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one right here.