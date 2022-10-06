Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 4

The 7-day average number of cases has been dropping.

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and cases have dropped in the newest report.

There was a small increase in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 40 people losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations increased in this week's report after falling a bit last week.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The 7-day moving average is very difficult to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks. But there was consistency the majority of the past week with the rolling average hovering around 815 cases per day, which is a drop from about 950/day a week ago. 

Hospitalizations as of Oct. 4: 449 total – 39 in ICU, 410 non-ICU – up from 411 last week.

Deaths reported Sept. 28-Oct. 4: 40 – up from 34 last week (13,325 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 90% of COVID found in wastewater Sept. 20-26.

The amount of BA.5 found in metro wastewater decreased 5% from the week prior. That's two consecutive weeks with a decrease. The next report will be released Friday, Oct. 7.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one.

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 4

