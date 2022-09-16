Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 13

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases continue to fall, with the latest 7-day average sitting at 566 as of Sept. 13 – almost half what it was two weeks earlier.

There was an uptick in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 46 losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – but hospitalizations continue to fall. In total, 13,199 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, August 30 (Note: Deaths and hospitalizations tend to lag positive cases by a few weeks).

7-day moving average positive cases: 566 on Sept. 13 (data beyond that is pending)

Hospitalizations as of Sept. 13: 352 total – 36 in ICU, 316 non-ICU – down from 426 last week.

Deaths reported Sept. 7-Sept. 13: 46 – up from 36 last week (13,199 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises continues to dominate, comprising 88% of COVID found in wastewater as of Sept. 5.

It also shows that the amount of COVID being found in wastewater continues to decline since the most recent peak seen in May.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one.