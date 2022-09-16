Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 13

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 13

The latest data from MDH.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden via Flickr

The latest data from MDH.

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases continue to fall, with the latest 7-day average sitting at 566 as of Sept. 13 – almost half what it was two weeks earlier.

There was an uptick in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 46 losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – but hospitalizations continue to fall. In total, 13,199 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, August 30 (Note: Deaths and hospitalizations tend to lag positive cases by a few weeks).

7-day moving average positive cases: 566 on Sept. 13 (data beyond that is pending)

Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 5.20.58 AM

Hospitalizations as of Sept. 13: 352 total – 36 in ICU, 316 non-ICU – down from 426 last week.

Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 5.21.47 AM

Deaths reported Sept. 7-Sept. 13: 46 – up from 36 last week (13,199 total)

Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 5.23.27 AM

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises continues to dominate, comprising 88% of COVID found in wastewater as of Sept. 5.

It also shows that the amount of COVID being found in wastewater continues to decline since the most recent peak seen in May.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one.

Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 5.25.20 AM
Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 5.25.14 AM

Next Up

coronavirus, doctor, nurse, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 13

The latest data from MDH.

bed bath beyond mike mozart flickr
MN Shopping

Bed, Bath & Beyond's first round of store closures includes one in MN

The company's St. Cloud store will close.

image
MN News

Eagan PD looking for kids who went joyriding in stolen school golf cart

The golf cart was later found "severely damaged," according to police.

image
MN News

Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border

A Spirit Lake, Iowa man died in the crash.

Instagram Post (2)
Sponsored Story

Seltzerland hard seltzer festival returns

The end of summer party celebration will be held at Centerbrook Golf Course

Winter scene snow storm snowfall highway driving traffic - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 4
MN Weather

National Weather Service updates winter outlook for Minnesota

Winter is fast approaching and the NWS has updated its winter outlook.

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 12.28.37 PM
MN News

Feds award $25M for infrastructure projects in Austin, Minn.

The funds will go towards efforts to reconstruct eight bridges.

Screen Shot 2022-09-07 at 3.11.58 PM
Bars and Restaurants

Bar with boozy milkshakes opens at Twin Cities mall

2 Pink Squirrels opened Aug. 25 in Blaine.

Merwin Liquors
MN News

AG investigating 2 Minneapolis businesses that are gun violence hotspots

Ellison said the investigation brings a new approach to solving the gun violence epidemic.

186546303_112768590987968_8682903301798224980_n
MN News

Federal grant awarded to expand last two-lane segment of Hwy. 212

Highway 212 is an integral corridor in southwestern Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 12.17.38 PM
MN News

Anoka police officer dies suddenly at home

Eric Groebner passed away on Wednesday.

FLickr - Voyageurs sign - Fighting Irish 1977
Minnesota Life

Lost a wedding ring? Archaeologists found one at Voyaguers National Park

Archaeologists found the ring on Wednesday and are hoping to reunite it with its owner.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 13

The latest data from MDH.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 5

Figures are now being reported weekly in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, July 13

The latest figures from MDH.

Flickr - COVID testing car
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, September 29

The latest data from MDH.

Pixaba - vaccine covid shot
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, July 19

The latest data from MDH.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 14

The latest data from MDH.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 18

The latest figures from MDH.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, Feb. 23

The latest figures from MDH.