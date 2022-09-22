Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases remain fairly steady amid a very slow decline.

There was an uptick in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 52 losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations jumped quite a bit. In total, 13,251 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The 7-day moving average is very difficult to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks. But there was consistency the majority of the past week with the rolling average hovering at around 900 cases per day – the lowest level since April.

Hospitalizations as of Sept. 20: 432 total – 44 in ICU, 388 non-ICU – up from 352 last week.

Deaths reported Sept. 14-20: 52 – up from 46 last week (13,251 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 compraises 90% of COVID found in wastewater Sept. 6-12.

The amount of BA.5 found in metro wastewater increased 36% from last week.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one.