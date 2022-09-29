Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Sept. 27

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases remain fairly steady amid a very slow decline.

There was a decrease in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 34 losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations dropped in this week's report after rising quite a bit last week.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The 7-day moving average is very difficult to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks. But there was consistency the majority of the past week with the rolling average hovering around 950 cases per day, which is a very minor increase from a week ago.

Hospitalizations as of Sept. 27: 411 total – 41 in ICU, 370 non-ICU – down from 432 last week.

Deaths reported Sept. 21-27: 34 – down from 52 last week (13,285 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 90% of COVID found in wastewater Sept. 13-19.

The amount of BA.5 found in metro wastewater decreased 29% after increasing 36% the week prior. The next report will be released Friday, Sept. 30.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one.