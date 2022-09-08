Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 6

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show COVID-19 cases on a downward trend with latest, completed 7-day average sitting at 1,092 as of Aug. 30.

Deaths stayed increased minimally over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,153 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, August 30:

7-day moving average positive cases: 1,092 on Aug. 30 (data beyond that is pending)

Hospitalizations as of Sept. 6: 426 total – 40 in ICU, 386 non-ICU – down from 462 last week.

Deaths reported Aug. 31-Sept. 6: 36 – down from 39 last week (13,153 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 90% of the COVID found in metro wastewater for the period of Aug. 23-29. The next wastewater update comes Friday, Sept. 9.

Overall, the amount of viral load found in wastewater now is nowhere near the extremely high levels Minnesota had during the surge in late 2021 and early 2022.

All of the Metropolitan Council's wastewater data is available for the public here.